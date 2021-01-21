Liverpool vs Burnley, EPL Live Streaming Online: Liverpool will look to be within striking distance of league leaders Manchester United when they host Burnley at Anfield tonight. The defending champions are without a win in their last four games, a kind of wretched form they have not displayed in the previous year or so. With both the Manchester clubs in red-hot form and Leicester City getting crucial wins under their belt, Liverpool know they need to improve before they fall further behind in the title race. Injuries have played a part in slowing down their progress but having a master tactician like Jurgen Klopp as their manager, the Reds should feel confident about a win. Opponents Burnley are 17th in the table, perilously close to the drop zone. Another negative result for them and the fans will be anxious about their survival in the top division. Liverpool versus Burnley will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:30 AM IST. Bruno Fernandes Hits Back at Jurgen Klopp’s Statement About Penalty Claims.

Joel Matip has returned to first-team training and is in line for a start against Burnley. The Cameroonian defender should line up alongside Fabinho in the Reds’ backline with skipper Jordan Henderson pushing up. Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been in poor form lately, and the trio needs to step up. Injury to Diego Jota has hit Liverpool hard as they lack alternatives in the final third at the moment. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Burnley match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 2, 22021, Friday. The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is recovering from an illness and will not feature for Burnley. Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes are the two strikers for the visitors in an attack-minded 4-4-2 formation with Robby Brady and Dwight McNeil providing width. Nick Pope is probably Burnley’s best players and his shot-stopping skills will be thoroughly tested against the mighty Reds.

Despite their struggles, Liverpool have enough about them to secure a comfortable three points against Burnley at home.

