Liverpool will be in action for the first time since the World Cup break as they take on Lyon in Dubai in a friendly game. The Reds have been making a lot of headlines outside football with news of a change in ownership imminent at Anfield. There are rumours of several big names in the fray for the ownership of the club and this period is particularly interesting for the fans. On the pitch, the team lacked consistency in the opening half of the campaign but ended with a four-game winning run. French side Lyon currently languish at 8th in the Ligue 1 points table and they will be eager to improve their level with these friendly games. Liverpool versus Lyon starts at 7:30 pm IST. England vs France Goal Video Highlights: Watch Les Bleus Enter FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals As Three Lions Bow Out

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are all ruled out of the game for Liverpool as they participated in the World Cup in Qatar. Luis Diaz and Naby Keita are out with injuries with the former a long-term absentee for the Reds. Roberto Firmino was not part of the Brazil squad and will lead the attack with youngster Fabio Carvalho for company in the final third.

Lyon will be down on confidence after getting thumped 3-0 by a second-string Arsenal side in their first friendly in UAE. Laurent Blanc, their manager, will have a lot of thinking to do for his side to avoid another drubbing. Karl Toko Ekambi is on break post his participation in the World Cup while Nicolas Tagliafico is still in Qatar as an active participant. Corentin Tolisso could be rested as he eases his way into top-flight football after a serious injury.

When is Liverpool vs Lyon, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool vs Lyon friendly clash will be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on December 11, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Liverpool vs Lyon, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Liverpool vs Lyon in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Lyon on their TV sets. Harry Kane Becomes Joint Top Scorer For England With Wayne Rooney, Achieves Feat Against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Liverpool vs Lyon, Club Friendlies 2022?

Liverpool vs Lyon clash will however, be available online. For Liverpool vs Lyon, live streaming fans can access the FanCode app where the live streaming for the fans will be available. Fans can also access live streaming in LFCTV Go. However, fans will have to make a nominal payment to access the live content. Liverpool has a better squad in comparison to Lyon and should win this match easily.

