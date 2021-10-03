It is a clash of the titans in the English Premier League as Liverpool and Manchester City clash at Anfield. The Reds are flying high this season after a mediocre showing in last season’s injury-marred campaign. They remain the only unbeaten team in the league and will head into the City clash full of confidence. A win will take them a point clear at the top of the league which is a significant milestone ahead of a two-week international break. Opponents Manchester City were beaten 2-0 by PSG in the Champions League midweek and they have had their problems with consistency this term. They remain a quality side nevertheless and Liverpool will be wary of their strengths. Liverpool versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 9:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Last-Minute Goal for Manchester United Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22

James Milner should start at right-back for the Reds in the absence of Trent-Alexander Arnold. Midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot are also ruled out with injuries with the latter being a long-term absentee. Curtis Jones will start alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield with the trio looking to press Manchester City higher up the pitch. Roberto Firmino could get the nod over Diogo Jota with the Brazilian boasting of big-game experience. Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are set to miss out on a trip to Anfield for Manchester City with fitness issues. Bernardo Silva has been in good form so far and the work rate he brings on the pitch will benefit the visitors immensely. Kevin de Bruyne is expected to feature as the false nine with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus flanking the Belgian playmaker.

Liverpool were thumped 1-4 by Manchester City in the corresponding fixture last season but with their first choice defenders back in the fold, the Reds are likely going to win this one.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on October 03, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

