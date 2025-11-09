Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City welcome English champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium with both clubs looking to capitalise on Arsenal dropping points yesterday against Sunderland. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are currently third in the points table on 19 points and have won four of their last five matches, with their only blip coming up against Aston Villa. Opponents Liverpool ended a four-game losing streak with the win over Aston Villa in their last game. They followed that result with a major victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League and they will have their tails up. Manchester City versus Liverpool will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Phil Foden Nets Brace As Cityzens Hand The Black and Yellows First Loss.

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic continue to miss out for Manchester City due to injuries, which means Nico Gonzalez will feature as the central defensive midfielder. Erling Haaland will play the lone striker role with Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders as the attacking playmakers. Savinho and Jeremy Doku will be the picks for the two wide attacking roles.

Liverpool’s injury list includes Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Alisson Becker. Hugo Ekitike will be the focal point in attack with Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo creating chances out wide. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will be part of the midfield three for the visitors and have their task cut out trying to dominate the tie. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Liverpool Date Sunday, November 9 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 9. The Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports TV channels. For Man City vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below. Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland’s Strike Guides Manchester City to 1–0 Win Over Brentford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City at home are capable of producing the odd moments of magic which is needed to decide crunch games like these

