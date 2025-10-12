Women's Super League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City are currently second in the Women’s Super League with 12 points from 5 matches played. They face Liverpool in their latest fixture in an away tie, wherein a victory for them could move them to the top spot if the other results go in their favour. Opponents Liverpool are stuck in the 11th spot, losing all four of their matches so far in the campaign. With the team struggling for positivity, this game could not have come at worse time for their fans. Diarmuid Crowley, CEO of Argentina’s Commercial Partner, Anticipates Lionel Messi Mania Ahead of Friendly in Kerala, Says ‘Milestone for Indian Football Fans’.

Gareth Taylor, the Liverpool boss, comes up against Manchester City, a side he managed for five years up until March. He will opt for Mia Enderby to lead the attack for the home team with Marie Höbinger and Sam Kerr as the attacking midfielders. Fuka Nagano will sit deep and play as the central defensive midfielder.

Khadija Shaw will feature in the final third for Manchester City in a lone striker role with the support of Vivianne Miedema, Aoba Fujino, and Grace Clinton. Laura Blindkilde Brown and Yui Hasegawa will form the double pivot in central midfield. Jade Rose and Alex Greenwood will be the pick for the central defensive partnership.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Women's Super League 2025-26 Details

Match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025–26 Date Sunday, October 12 Time 9:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Barclays Women's Super League YouTube (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Women's Super League 2025–26? Check Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Manchester CIty in the WSL 2025-26 (Women's Super League) on Sunday, October 12. The Liverpool vs Manchester City WSL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 9:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Women's Super League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no Women's Super League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City WSL 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel. For Liverpool vs Manchester City Women's Super League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Women's Super League 2025–26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the Women's Super League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Liverpool vs Manchester City Women's Super League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel for free. Manchester City are the firm favourites to win this game with the club excelling in all departments. Expect the visitors to cruise to a 0-3 win.

