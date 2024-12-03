Mumbai, December 3: In a match that showcased Liverpool's dominance, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo led the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, significantly distancing themselves from their Premier League title rivals. Let's look at the top players from both the sides. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk was a formidable presence throughout, particularly during set pieces, and his duel with Erling Haaland highlighted his commanding performance.

2. Cody Gakpo

Gakpo was instrumental in stretching City's defense and displayed impressive pace and positioning, contributing significantly to Liverpool's attacking prowess. He scored one goal

3. Mohamed Salah

The game was finally put to bed in the 78th minute when Salah converted a penalty, awarded after Luis Diaz was fouled by Ortega. This goal came as a redemption for Salah, who had previously missed a penalty against Real Madrid. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Shows Six Fingers in Response to ‘You’re Getting Sacked’ Jibe From Liverpool Fans.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly doubled the lead with a powerful shot that glanced off the post. Alexander-Arnold's performance was exceptional, as he consistently delivered long-range passes and posed a threat at both ends of the pitch.

5. Erling Haaland

Haaland tried his best, but could not win the duels with Virgil van Dijk.