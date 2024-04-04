Liverpool will be looking to get back to the top of the English Premier League points table when they face Sheffield United at home this evening. The Reds saw their main title race rivals Arsenal and Manchester City win yesterday and it is time, they do their bit. Jurgen Klopp knows each game remaining in the league is like a virtual final considering how stiff the competition is. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom and without a win in their last five matches. If they are not able to reverse this trend, relegation looks likely for this club. Manchester City 4–1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023–24: Phil Foden Hat-Trick Seals Crucial Win for Defending Champions.

Liverpool will be looking to get back to the top of the English Premier League points table when they face Sheffield United at home this evening. The Reds saw their main title race rivals Arsenal and Manchester City win yesterday and it is time, they do their bit. Jurgen Klopp knows each game remaining in the league is like a virtual final considering how stiff the competition is. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom and without a win in their last five matches. If they are not able to reverse this trend, relegation looks likely for this club. Manchester United Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof Ruled Out for a Month Due to Muscle Injuries.

Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Chris Basham miss out for Sheffield United due to injury. Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison are already out for the rest of the season for the visitors. Oliver McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz will form the front two for the visitors. Jayden Bogle and Ben Osborn as the wingbacks are critical to the way this team plays.

When is Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, April 5. The Liverpool vs Sheffield United match will be played at Anfield and it starts at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Sheffield United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Liverpool vs Sheffield United viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Sheffield United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool at home should have little trouble securing crucial three points from this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).