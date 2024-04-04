The centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof from Manchester United will be out of action for at least a month due to muscle injuries. Victor Lindelof pulled out of the second half due to a hamstring problem in a match against Brentford in Premier League 2023-24. He was later replaced by Lisandro Martinez who also got injured during the training session. Lisandro Martinez returned to action after early February 2024 as the Argentine suffered a knee injury back then. Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Latest Hat-Trick Match Ball to Brother Hugo (View Pic).

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof Ruled Out

ℹ️ @LisandrMartinez and @VLindelof will be out of action for at least a month.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2024

