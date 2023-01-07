Liverpool hosts Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup with the Reds looking to make redemptions for the 3-1 loss suffered in their last match against Brentford. Jurgen Klopp’s team has been struggling with inconsistencies this term and injuries to key players has not helped the cause. They are currently 6th in the league table and Champions League football is looking a tough task next term. The FA Cup represents a sizeable opportunity for them to win a trophy this term and hence the home side will come up with a strong playing eleven. Opponents Wolves are in the drop zone and manager Julen Lopetegui will have to work wonders to turn around their fortunes considerably. Liverpool versus Wolves will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester United 3–1 Everton, FA Cup 2022–23 Result: Marcus Rashford Stars in Red Devils Victory.

Virgin Van Dijk is ruled out for a few weeks for Liverpool due to a hamstring injury, a massive blow to the home team. Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez will be central defensive pairing with Jordan Henderson as the central defensive midfielder. Naby Keita and Curtis Jones will try and aid the attack from midfield. Coady Gakpo is all set to make his debut in English football and will play the striker role, flanked by Mo Salah and Ricardo Carvalho.

Wolves will hope Diego Costa can find the back of the net against Liverpool with the striker yet to produce the goods for his club. Joao Moutinho has a wealth of experience under his belt and he will play a more advanced role this evening just behind the central striker. Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes will make things tick in midfield with Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-Chan on the wings. Chateauroux 1–3 PSG, Coupe de France 2022–23 Result: Two Late Goals Help Paris Saint-Germain To Reach the Next Stage.

Wolves will make themselves compact in the game but the Reds have enough quality to progress to the next round.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Liverpool vs Wolves match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Anfield. The FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2023 (Saturday Mid-Night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Wolves, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Liverpool vs Wolves, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Wolves match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).