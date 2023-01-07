Manchester United qualified for the fourth round of FA Cup 2022-23 after defeating Everton at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Red Devils got a brilliant start to the match as Marcus Rashford and Antony combined within four minutes to take the lead. However, Everton managed to equalise through Conor Coady after a big error from United custodian David De Gea. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. After the restart, United reclaimed their lead through Conor Coady's own goal. Everton tried their best and saw one goal getting chalked off by var. The Red Devils were awarded a penalty in the stoppage time which Rashford converted. The match ended in a 3-1 win for the home side.

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Job done for @ManUtd, as a fine @MarcusRashford display books his side a spot in the next round! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iVUyNTVydn — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2023

