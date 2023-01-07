Paris Saint Germain registered a hard-fought victory against National 1 (French third division) side Chateauroux at the round of 64 of Coupe de France. In the absence of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, it was Hugo Ektike who opened the scoring for the visiting side in the 13th minute. However then, Chateauroux forward Natanael Ntolla equalised in the 37th minute. The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline. Finally, it was Carlos Soler who helped the defending Ligue 1 champions to regain their lead in the 78th minute. PSG scored a third goal through Juan Bernat in stoppage time. The match ended in a 3-1 victory for Christophe Galtier's team. Lionel Messi Gets Guard of Honour on His Return to PSG After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 With Argentina (See Pics and Videos).

Chateauroux 1–3 PSG

𝙇𝙚 𝙋𝙎𝙂 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙚́ ✅ Non sans mal, le @PSG_inside fait respecter la hiérarchie et verra les 16es de finale de la #CoupeDeFrance ! Bravo à @LaBerrichonne pour son parcours et son match 👏#LBCPSG pic.twitter.com/8rkM9ThZoI — Coupe de France (@coupedefrance) January 6, 2023

