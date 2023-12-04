Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24: Dejan Kulusevski's Late Equaliser Earns Spurs a Point in Six-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights)

It was a match that swung one way then the other throughout with Son-heung Min scoring at both ends inside the first nine minutes. City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

Football IANS| Dec 04, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24: Dejan Kulusevski's Late Equaliser Earns Spurs a Point in Six-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights)
Tottenham Hotspurs Celebrating a Goal (Photo Credit: @SpursOfficial/twitter)

London, December 4: Dejan Kulusevski scored a dramatic late equaliser as Tottenham Hotspurs earned a well-deserved point in a six-goal thriller against reigning champions Manchester City. Having lost the last three matches, Spurs matched the reigning champions stride-for-stride and left the Etihad Stadium with a draw as Kulusevski headed home in the 90th minute to make it 3-3. ‘F**k Off!’ Angry Erling Haaland Spotted Abusing While Engaging in Heated Exchange With Giovani Lo Celso After Manchester City’s 3–3 Draw Against Tottenham Hotspur, Videos Go Viral

It was a match that swung one way then the other throughout with Son-heung Min scoring at both ends inside the first nine minutes. City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

Substitute Jack Grealish looked to have won the points for the Blues on 81 minutes but Dejan Kulusevski had the last word on 90 minutes, making it 3-3 with a header that skimmed in off the underside of the crossbar. Harry Maguire Comes out to Defend Misfiring Marcus Rashford After Manchester United's Defeat to Newcastle United in Premier League 2023-24

A third consecutive draw for City leaves them in third following Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 victory over Fulham, three points behind leaders Arsenal. Spurs remain three points behind City in fifth but climb into the top five, above Newcastle United.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Google News Telegram Bot