Erling Haaland appeared to have lost it after the full-time whistle between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on December 3. Haaland was furious and spotted abusing "F**k Off' in the direction of Spurs' Giovani Lo Celso after he was nudged by the Argentine while walking out of the pitch as City settled for a 3-3 draw against Spurs. The two subsequently got into a heated exchange and had to be separated by the officials. The Norwegian was angry with referee Simon Hooper after he had stopped play with Jack Grealish through on goal in the end stages of the match. Hooper blew the whistle after Haaland was fouled and the striker was not very happy about it. Premier League 2023–24: Anthony Gordon’s Strike Helps Newcastle United Beat Manchester United 1–0; Arsenal Extend Lead at Top of Points Table With 2–1 Victory Over Wolves.

Erling Haaland Spotted Abusing

Haaland Engages in Heated Exchange With Giovani Lo Celso

Man City striker Haaland after the frustrations with referee Simon Hooper was accused on social media of shoulder-barging Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso, however this footage shows Lo Celso purposely getting on the way… at a very worst it was 50/50#MNCTOT pic.twitter.com/yTrOSqZITE — Claudio (@ClaudioFutbol) December 3, 2023

