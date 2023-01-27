The fourth round of the FA Cup sees two of England’s in form teams – Manchester City and Arsenal – clash at the Etihad Stadium. While the clash between the two teams will go a long way in determining who wins in the English Premier League this season, their FA Cup encounter is also generating equal buzz. Arsenal is the club with most number of FA Cups while ever since Pep Guardiola has arrived in England, Manchester City have done well in the competition. Manchester City got the better off Chelsea in the last round and they face another London giant in the following round which makes their job even more difficult. For Arsenal, it is an opportunity to carry on their golden run and make another statement win after defeating Manchester United last weekend. Manchester City versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Vinicius Jr Shines To Secure Los Blancos Victory in Extra Time (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva could be drafted back into the City starting eleven after being dropped to the bench against Wolves. Manuel Akanji and John Stones will line up at the heart of defence with Rodri orchestrating play in midfield. Ilkay Gundogan will be the creative force in place of Kevin de Bruyne while Julian Alvarez is the preferred striker.

Arsenal will not rotate much but new signing Leandro Trossard and Emil Smith-Rowe is set to get a start in the attacking third. Eddie Nketiah is in good form and is set to lead the attack with Martin Odegaard being used as a left side midfielder instead of a no 10 role. Thomas Partey has a major role to play in order to break down the opposition passing lines and help get the visitors on the front foot.

Tough game for both the teams but Manchester City should find a way to get past the Gunners.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The FA Cup match will be played on Thursday, January 27, 2023 and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app.

