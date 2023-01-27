Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for his first goal in Al-Nassr jersey gets extended as his side gets defeated 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal with Anderson Talisca scoring the only consolation goal for Al-Nassr. Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah scored two first half goals for Al-Ittihad in the crucial semifinal game throwing them into an advantageous position. Al-nassr tried to fight back with Cristiano Ronaldo's header getting saved and Anderson Talisco reducing the margin in the 67th minute. Ultimately it did not matter in the end with Al-Ittihad closing out the game successfully through Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti's stoppage time goal. Watch goal video highlights here. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates Ahead of Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal vs Al-Ittihad (See Pics and Video).

Al-Nassr Eliminated From Saudi Super Cup

