Despite having a short slump of form in the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid continue their pursuit of Copa del Rey trophy as they enter semifinals by beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 in extra time. Atletico hasn't been in the best of forms either, but they started the game on frontfoot with opportunistic counterattacks. One of them giving them the much-needed lead through Alvaro Morata. Showing the urgency to equalise, Real Madrid constructed several chances to equalise although failed to convert any of them. Dani Ceballos getting subbed in for injured Ferland Mendy changed the flow of the game. Rodrygo scored the equaliser in the 79th minute, a brilliant solo goal dribbling past several defenders. The goal shifted the momentum to Rela Madrid as they controlled the extra time. Stefan Savic getting sent-off in the 99th minute provided them the perfect opportunity to seal the game and Vinicius Jr accepted it gladly with assisting one to Karim Benzema and scoring one himself in the dying minutes to put the game to bed. Al Ittihad 3-1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2022-23 Semifinal: Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait For His First Goal Continues As Al-Nassr Crash Out of the Saudi Super Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 Result and Goal Video Highlights

