Manchester City have a strong hold on the top spot in the English Premier League and they will look to continue their glorious form in the domestic league with a win over Brentford. Having been held to 1-1 draw against Southampton prior to the International break, Pep Guardiola knows the chasing pack led by Liverpool cannot be accorded any chance to close the gap by dropping easy points. Consistency has certainly been the hallmark of success under Pep Guardiola and Brentford knows they are up against a real force. Although they may have slipped to 14 in the points table, Brentford have largely been good barring the last five games in which they have looked a championship level team. Cat Invades Pitch During Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough Stadium, Jason Kerr Removes the Feline Safely Off the Pitch (Watch Viral Video).

Phil Foden will line up as the false nine for Manchester City and should be flanked by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the flanks. Rodri at the base of the midfield keeps things tidy in the middle with Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne pushing forward to join the attack with each opportunity available. Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias in defence have looked solid and the duo will likely keep Brentford at bay.

David Raya looked anything but solid against Everton but should get the nod in goal. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have returned to first team training after recovering from coronavirus. Shandon Baptiste is known for his energy in midfield and he will have to be on top of his game in order to counter City’s technically gifted players. Christian Norgaard should be Baptiste’s partner in the middle and the performance of this duo will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match for Brentford.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game will be held on February 10, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Brentford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brentford match on Disney+Hotstar. A routine win awaits Manchester City, who are now marching towards yet another title.

