The Sheffield game at the Hillsborough Stadium had an uninvited visitor in the form of a cat who stopped the match. The incident happened during Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic match. The feline was removed by one of the players who is said to be Jason Kerr. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Kurt Zouma Kicks Cat Video: Netizens Slam West Ham Defender, Accuse Him of Animal Abuse After Footage of Him Hitting Pet Cat Goes Viral!

Video:

Cat on the pitch at Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/0uJ67slQ9P — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2022

Picture:

The little fella left the stadium safe and sound 🐈 pic.twitter.com/cqL4owVWmS — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 8, 2022

