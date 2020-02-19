Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester City Celebrate (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League Match Online Streaming and Live Telecast: Manchester City will aim to consolidate their second position in the 2019-20 Premier League when they host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 0-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last league clash and have lost their last two games in all competitions which has left the defending champions 25 points behind in the league. Their opponents West Ham haven’t won in the league since New Year’s Day when they thrashed Bournemouth 4-0. David Moyes’ side are winless in their last five matches and were recently held to 3-3 by Brighton despite leading by two goals at the break. West Ham are fighting to save themselves from relegation while City will hope to return to winning ways. Manchester City to Be Stripped Of 2014 Premier League Title? Liverpool Could Be Named Champions Instead.

The reigning champions humiliated West Ham 5-0 when they met earlier this season with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick that evening. Sterling, however, won’t take the field on Thursday when City host the Hammers. The England forward has been ruled out till March with a hamstring issue and joins Leroy Sane on the sidelines while full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended after receiving the marching order against Tottenham. Man City defenders Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy are also major doubts for the West Ham encounter. The away side are missing Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko through injuries. But Felipe Anderson could make a return after recovering from a back issue.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 25 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League 2019-20 encounter will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The MCI vs WHU match is scheduled to take place at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 20, 2020 (Thursday)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Live telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham EPL 2019-20 match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of English Premier League 2019-20 in India. Viewers can follow the live-action of the MCI vs WHU match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

Fans can also catch the Manchester City vs West Ham match on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star, will be live streaming the match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of MCI vs WHU league match.

Premier League champions City find themselves 25 points behind Liverpool, who are only 11 points short of securing the league title. Manchester City will also be taking the field for the first time since their two-year ban by UEFA from Champions League football for breaching the Financial Fair-Play regulations.