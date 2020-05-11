Manchester United Legend Eric Cantona Could Have Played for Liverpool, Reveals Former Reds Manager Graeme Souness

Eric Cantona and Graeme Souness (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Eric Cantona signed for Manchester United in 1992 and in five years spent at the club, etched his name as one of the greatest to ever play for them. However, things could have been very different if Liverpool’s manager at that time, Graeme Souness had not rejected the Frenchman when he was offered to him by France great Michel Platini during a clash between the Reds and Auxerre in 1991. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

After his time in France, Cantona moved to Leeds United in 1992 from where he joined Manchester United. The forward won four league titles with the Red Devils in five years under Sir Alex Ferguson, building a reputation as a no-nonsense sort of player. Mohamed Salah Laughs Off the Post Which Suggests That he Could Leave Liverpool.

However, Souness recently revealed that he had the chance to sign Cantona but decided to pass on the opportunity. ‘I was manager of Liverpool and we played Auxerre in the Cup Winners' Cup and we lost 2-0 away, we came back and beat them 3-0. After the game, Michel Platini said I've got a player for you, he's a real problem in France but he's really talented and he'd be perfect for your club’ Souness told Sky Sports.

‘I said 'look, Michel, I'm fighting fires here at the moment, I'm trying to get some people out of the door that are resisting, I'm fighting a dressing room here. The last thing I need is another controversial figure’ he added.

‘Eric of course then came over on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, then signed for Leeds and the rest is history. When he went to United, it was a young team and young players need someone like that on the pitch to look up to. I think Eric was certainly one of them.’ Souness said further.