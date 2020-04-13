Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paul Pogba re-joined Manchester Untied in 2016 for a record transfer fee from Juventus after spending four years at the Italian club. The Frenchman was a Red Devils youth academy product and after lack of opportunities in the first team, the 27-year-old has revealed the reason why he left the record English champions in 2012. The World Cup winner’s future at Old Trafford has once again been the point of debate and in a recent interview, he revealed that he left United on his brother’s advice. Paul Pogba Hungry to Make a Comeback After Injury; Manchester United Midfielder Says, 'Just Thinking About Training With the Team'.

In an interview with The Official Manchester United Podcast, Paul Pogba revealed that his decision to leave Manchester United in 2012 was somewhat inspired by his family members. ‘My brother, the United fan, told me he was really angry – even more than me – when I didn’t play. He told me: ‘No, go. You can play in this team. If they don’t want you here, go somewhere else. They will see.’ Said the Frenchman. Harry Kane Transfer Update: Tottenham Hotspur Unwilling to Sell Manchester United Target to Premier League Rival.

The midfielder also added that his other believed that he will return to United one day. ‘My mother always told me: ‘You will go somewhere but come back.’ She always said this. I was like: ‘We will see’ but you know mothers and the things she said: ‘You will come back here, don’t worry’ and that was just after.’ Pogba said. ‘She said, 'You will come back to Manchester, don’t worry', and I did.’ The 27-year-old added.

The French international has had a mixed-spell since his return to Old Trafford in 2016. Pogba has won the League Cup and the Europa League with the Red Devils but also has been under a lot of criticism due to inconsistent performances. The 27-year-old has made only eight appearances this season with injuries ruling him out on two separate periods.