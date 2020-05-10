Mohamed Salah Laughs Off the Post Which Suggests That he Could Leave Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mohamed Salah has surely emerged as one of the best players for Liverpool. With this, there have been constant rumours of the Egyptian star leaving the Reds. A lot of reports have emerged where his name was linked to various clubs. Now. Here came another one where Sky Sports posted something suggesting that Salah could end his stint with Anfield. No sooner his name cropped up, the Egyptian forward could not stop from reacting to the same and laughed off at the post. Ramy Abbas, Salah's manager also took to social media and posted a series of tweets and flaunted his stats, thus squashing the rumours. Mohamed Salah Flaunts his Abs in a Shirtless Picture, Gets Hilariously Trolled by Dejan Lovren & Ahmed Hassan Kouka.

Salah joined the Reds in 2017 and has scored 91 goals from 144 appearances. He even won the Puskas Awards for his goal against Everton. The match was held in 2017. Salah has only helped Liverpool to major team success, with Jurgen Klopp's side taking home the Champions League last term by defeating Tottenham in the final. Salah had converted a penalty into a goal and was the man who put the Reds on 1-0. Now let's have a look at the Instagram post shared by Sky Sports.

Mohamed Salah's reaction to the post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salah is currently at his home and has been sweating it out in the gym as Liverpool waits for the start of the season. He is making sure to keep himself in the best of shape. The football action has come to a grinding halt due to the outspread of the coronavirus.