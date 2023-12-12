Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistency this season but things took a turn for the worst when they got beat 0-3 at home by Bournemouth. They face a must win game against Bayern Munich next at Old Trafford where in even a victory might not be enough for them to guarantee qualification to the next round. Erik ten Haag faces Liverpool after this game and although he is under tremendous pressure, his job is safe for now. Bayern Munich are set to win the group but given their competitive nature, they will not be putting their foot off the pedal. Manchester United versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Happening! Legends To Face Off As Inter Miami Confirm Participation in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Against Al-Nassr on THIS DATE (See Details).

Casemiro is back for Manchester United and is likely to take his place on the bench. Marcus Rashford and Antony will take their place on the wings with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line. Bruno Fernandes like much of the team has shown ups and down in form and his team needs him to deliver at the big stage. Scott McTominay will also push forward to join the attack as United look for goals.

Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann, Matthijs de Light, and Bounna Sar are the players missing for Bayern Munich. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Thomas Muller playing as the second strike. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will be the box-to-box midfielder while Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala can torment the United backline from the wings.

When is Manchester United vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Manchester United will be hosting Bayern Munich in the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, December 13. The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca Punches Referee Halil Umut Meler After Superlig Match, All Turkish Football Leagues Suspended; Videos Go Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Manchester United vs Bayern Munich will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Union Berlin have a found goals difficult to come by in their previous matches and this is where they need to improve. Expect Real Madrid to win this easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).