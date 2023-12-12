Chaos erupted in Turkey after Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of his team's Superlig match against Rizespor. Ankaragucu conceded a late goal which saw the match end in a 1-1 draw and an enraged Koca ran onto the pitch and shockingly punched the referee in his face. As Meler fell, he was also attacked by fans and later cops had to intervene to ensure his safety. The Turkish Football Federation subsequently issued a statement condemning this attack and announced that all leagues have been suspended. "The Turkish Football Federation has decided to suspend all games in all leagues indefinitely," the Federation's statement on social media read. Granada vs Athletic Club Bilbao Match in La Liga 2023-24 Suspended After Fan Passes Away in Stands Due to Heart Attack.

Ankaragucu Club President Attacks Referee

Absolutely crazy scenes between Ankaragucu’s 1-1 draw with Rizespor. Halil Umut Meler, stood with his assistants at the final whistle, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca knocks him out! Ironically Faruk Koca won the Turkish Super Lig' fairplay award in 2022 💀#AGvÇRS 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/GFb5HW2pOd — Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 11, 2023

Referee Halil Umut Meler Attacked

Ankaragücü Rizespor maçının ardından hakem Halil Umut Meler'e saldırı https://t.co/r1JuQRyg5s pic.twitter.com/qeMNb2qEmU — Sözcü (@gazetesozcu) December 11, 2023

Turkey Football's Official Statement

