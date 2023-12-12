Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, a showdown which fans have enjoyed over the years, is set to happen one more time! The possibility of such a thing happening again when both these stars left Europe to play in different leagues but now, they will face off again with Messi's Inter Miami confirming the date for their clash against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Inter Miami will be having a first-ever international tour as they compete in the Riyadh Season Cup where they will face Al-Hilal on January 29 and Al-Nassr on February 1. There are more matches to be announced and further details are yet to be revealed. Google Year in Search 2023: From Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Top-10 Most-Searched Sports Teams Globally.

Inter Miami to Face Al-Nassr

Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour📍🌏 We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday,… pic.twitter.com/Xi9M0QApLi — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 11, 2023

