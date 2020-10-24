Manchester United (MUN) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of English Premier League 2020 fixtures. MUN vs CHE clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams have made an inconsistent start to their respective campaigns and would be hoping to get a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MUN vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Manchester United, Liverpool Working Towards Joining New ‘Breakaway’ European Premier League.

Manchester United are 15th in the Premier League at the moment, having won just two of their four games so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have been underperforming this season but a win against PSG midweek will give them much needed confidence going into this clash. Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the top half but have won just once in their last four games in all competition. Frank Lampard will hope that his new signings can fire as soon as possible.

MUN vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your keeper for this game.

MUN vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan Bisakka (MUN), Ben Chilwell (CHE) and Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) must be your defenders.

MUN vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Kai Havertz (CHE) and Christian Pulisic (CHE) must be your midfielders for this game.

MUN vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Timo Werner (CHE) must be your forwards for this game.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be your captain for this game while Timo Werner (CHE) can be named as your vice-captain.

