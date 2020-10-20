Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with other top European top clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that could reshape the structure of football worldwide. The new tournament will reportedly involve more than 12 teams from Europe’s top-five leagues. Teams from England, including United and Liverpool, Germany, Spain and Italy are in negotiations to form the new tournament which will reportedly be named the European Premier League. The tournament could start as early as 2022. Liverpool Deal With Fresh Injury Scare After Virgil Van Dijk Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Group Match Against Ajax.

According to a report from Sky News, all these Elite European clubs could become the founding members of the tournament. The report stated that financers are looking to raise six billion dollars funding package to kick-start the tournament. Sky named anonymous “football industry sources” while stating FIFA is working on a new format which is expected to feature 18 teams playing matches during the regular season before a knockout phase.

This is not the first time reports of a top clubs wanting to create a new breakaway league. In 2018, German magazine Der Spiegel, citing a leaked document, had reported that it had discovered about certain plans of clubs working on a breakaway league led by Real Madrid. The UEFA has continuously voiced against it and following the report from the German magazine, the European League Group (EL), which represents 25 domestic leagues including the Premier League, had come out against any such plan.

Reuters report UEFA is working closely to redesign the Champions League from 2024. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has also been a strong opponent of a breakaway super league. He had last year declared that there would be no super league as long as he was the president of UEFA.

