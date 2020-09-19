Manchester United, England’s most successful club begin their 2020/21 campaign against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford with fans left frustrated by the club’s lack of transfer activity in the summer. It has been seven years since the Red Devils lifted the EPL trophy and last season’s third place finish is not something the club can be proud of considering their legacy. Trophies will keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the job and United are may be still one or two world class players short of achieving that. Crystal Palace are a decent outfit and can be difficult to break down at times. They will offer some threat going forward, enough to keep the hosts on their toes. Manchester United versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 pm IST. MUN vs CRY Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Football Match.

The return of Luke Shaw is a massive boost for Manchester United and should help get the best out of winger Marcus Rashford. Donny Van de Beek is in contention for a start but with Bruno Fernandes untouchable, he will likely have to settle for a place on the bench with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic operating behind Bruno Fernandes. Anthony Martial was voted as Player’s player of the year for last season and will be eager to continue his good form.

Crystal Palace have been hit by a series of injury issues which forces the likes of James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke to all miss out. Michy Batshuayi and Jordan Ayew will start in a two man forward line that offers pace and physicality upfront. Former Manchester United winger Wilfred Zaha is a threat with his breath-taking pace and trickery certain to trouble the United defence.

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Old Trafford in Fulham and will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match. Manchester United have enough quality to get the job done this evening but need a star winger for sustained success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).