Manchester United (MUN) will take on Crystal Palace (CRY) on matchday 2 of the Premier League. MUN vs CRY clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will begin their domestic campaign, a week later than several English teams including their today’s opponents. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. Bruno Fernandes Wins Manchester United 2019–20 Player of the Year Award.

Roy Hodgson’s team started their season with a won over Southampton but have keeper Vicente Guaita to that for getting all three points from the clash. However, the London side will be hoping for a much complete performance this time around against Manchester United, who are playing their first game of the new footballing season. The Red Devils have signed Donny Van De Beek in the summer and he is expected to make his debut. Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax Placed in Pot 2 As UEFA Confirms Seedings for Champions League 2020–21 Group Stage Draw.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David De Gea (MUN) must be your keeper for this game.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN) and Joel Ward (CRY) must be your defenders.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) and Andros Townsend (CRY) must be your midfielders.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Jordan Ayew (CRY) can be picked as your forwards for the game.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be named as your skipper for this game while Wilfried Zaha (CRY) can be named as the vice-captain.

