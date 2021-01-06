Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday midnight). The teams have met each other 183 times in total, with the Red Devils leading the head to head record with 76 wins compared to City’s 54 wins while 53 matches have ended in a draw. So before the sides face off in 184th Manchester Derby, we take a look at the recent results between the two teams. Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming Online.

Manchester United vs Manchester City – December 12, 2020 – Match Drawn 0-0

This was the most recent fixture between the two teams and both teams were more focused on not losing than winning. The sides were wasteful in front of the goal and hardly troubled the opposition keeper as they shared a point in the end.

Manchester United vs Manchester City – March 8, 2020 – Manchester United Won 2-0

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were sensational in the game as Manchester City failed to cope up with their counter-attacking abilities. Anthony Martial opened the scoring early in the first half. City tried to get back in the game but the result was out of their hands after Scott McTominay netted in injury time.

Manchester City vs Manchester United – January 30, 2020 – Manchester United Won 1-0

This was the second leg of the EFL cup 2019-20 semi-final and Manchester United were chasing a two-goal deficit. Nemanja Matic opened the scoring past the hour mark but the Red Devils were unable to add to that tally as Manchester City progressed to the finals.

Manchester United vs Manchester City – January 8, 2020 – Manchester City Won 3-1

Manchester City all but confirmed their place in the finals of the EFL Cup 2019-20 with this performance at Old Trafford. Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Andreas Pereira own goal put the visitors 3-0 up at the break and set them for a conformable win.

Manchester City vs Manchester United – December 7, 2019 – Manchester United Won 2-1

Yet another game where Pep Guardiola’s team couldn’t deal with Manchester United’s counter-attacking ability. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put the visitors 2-0 ahead at half time. Nicholas Otamendi got one back for City but it wasn’t enough.

