Manchester United are active in four competition this season and this has led to a flurry of games over a busy period. Next up for them is Reading at home in the FA Cup, a game they will start as favourites but a combination of player burnout and the unpredictable nature of Cup competitions means the team will have to dig deep to grind out a result. The Red Devils defeated Everton in the last round of the FA Cup by a convincing 3-1 margin. Erik Ten Haag has instilled the fear back in opposition ranks when they visit Old Trafford and this is one of his early achievements. Reading defeated Watford in the third round but have been inconsistent in the Championship. Manchester United versus Reading will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23: Nathan Ake's Winner Knocks Out Gunners From Fourth Round.

All eyes will be on whether Jadon Sancho makes the cut for Manchester United after resuming training with senior squad. Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are unfit and will not play in the tie while Donny Van de Beek is out for the season. Anthony Elanga is set to lead the attack with Allejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri on the wings. Scott McTominay gets a game in midfield alongside Fred.

Ovie Ejaria will not play for Reading as he is not part of the manager’s plan while Sam Hutchinson, Liam Moore, Naby Sarr, Dejan Tetek, and Andy Carroll all miss out with fitness issues. Tom Ince and Lucas Joao will lead the attack with Mamadou Loum as a central defensive midfielder. Reading will opt for a five-man midfield with Abdul-Rahman Baba and Andy Yiadom as the wing-backs.

When is Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United vs Reading match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford. The FA Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Reading match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Reading match on the SonyLiv app. Manchester United are class apart in comparison to Reading and should secure an easy passage to the next round.

