Although Arsenal are ahead of Manchester City with a lead of five points at the top of the Premier League table, they are answered strongly by a defeat in the hands of Manchester City by a margin of 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup 2022-23. Both teams rested a few key players in this game including Bernardo Silva and Martin Odegaard. Although the result speaks otherwise, Arsenal dominated the first half and created several chances through Takehiro Tomiyasu, newest signing Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah. It was in the second half when Manchester City started to actually control the game and Nathan Ake scored the winner from a Jack Grealish layoff. Arsenal were the team with the big chances but they failed to convert thereby knocking themselves out from the fourth round as Man City now advances to the fifth round and keep their pursuit of another trophy alive. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Manchester city vs Arsenal FA Cup 2022-23 Result Details

