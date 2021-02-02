Manchester United take on Southampton in the latest round of Premier League fixtures as both teams look to get out of their recent slump. The clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on February 2, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Ole Gunnar Solaskjaer’s men won the reverse fixture at St Mary’s after over-turning a two-goal deficit. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Southampton live streaming details in EPL 2020-21 can scroll down below. MUN vs SOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after recent poor results have halted their progress in the league. Manchester United are winless in two which has seen them lose the top spot to rivals Manchester City, who have taken a three-point lead with one game in hand. Meanwhile, Southampton have lost three back-to-back games, plummeting into the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to get back into the European picture.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Southampton match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on February 3, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Southampton match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Southampton match.

