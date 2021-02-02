Manchester United (MUN) will take on Southampton (SOU) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. MUN vs SOU clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on January 2, 2020 (late Tuesday night). Both teams have fallen off the pace in recent games and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MUN vs SIU Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. Marcus Rashford Attacked Racially on Social Media, Manchester United Forward Says, ‘Humanity at Its Worst’.

Manchester United are losing ground in the title race as one point from their last two matches have seen them lose the top spot to rivals Manchester City in the league. Meanwhile, Southampton, who were fighting for the top four spots, have dropped in the bottom half of the standings after three consecutive defeats.

MUN vs SOU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your keeper for this clash.

MUN vs SOU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker Pieters (SOU), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Luke Shaw (MUN) can be selected as your defenders.

MUN vs SOU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Stuart Armstrong (SOU) and James Ward Prowse (SOU) must be your midfielders.

MUN vs SOU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Danny Ings (SOU) and Che Adams (SOU) must be your forwards.

MUN vs SOU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Kyle Walker Pieters (SOU), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Stuart Armstrong (SOU), James Ward Prowse (SOU), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Danny Ings (SOU) and Che Adams (SOU).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be your captain for this clash while Danny Ings (SOU) can be named as the vice-captain for MUN vs SOU clash.

