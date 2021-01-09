Manchester United, hurting after their Carabao Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City, quickly shift their focus on the FA Cup where they host Watford in the third round. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to win silverware for the club and hence the FA Cup provides yet another shot at winning a competition. Before their poor performance against Pep Guardiola’s men last Wednesday, United were soaring high with a seven-game unbeaten run. Opponents Watford are now playing football in the Championship but they were playing top-flight football as recently as last season and can be a dangerous outfit on their day. Manchester United Confirm Signing of Amad Diallo, Netizens Welcome Former Atalanta Winger.

The big talking for Manchester United ahead of this game has been the lack of playing time for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the versatile player ahead of the game and stated that the former Ajax man will start against Watford. He will have Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay for company in the middle with Mason Greenwood as the striker. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford need a breather and unless required, they will likely be an unused substitute.

James Garner, who is at Watford on loan from Manchester United, will not play against his parent club. Watford are also without the services of Christian Kabasele, Stipe Perica and Isaac Success with the trio struggling to be fit. Former Manchester United man Tom Cleverly is probably the visitors’ best player and he can difficult to keep tab on. Troy Deeny and Andre Gray have pace and a strong physical presence up front, something United do not enjoy facing.

When is Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Manchester United vs Watford clash in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Old Trafford on January 09, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Manchester United vs Watford match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Watford for its online fans in India. Manchester United will make wholesale changes for the cup fixture but given the quality in the squad, the hosts start as the favoruites.

