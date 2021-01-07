A while ago the official account of Manchester United took to social media and confirmed the signing of Atalanta winger Amad Diallo. For a while now there have been rumours about this signing and then finally the team confirmed the same on social media. Diallo is known for his technical ability and has a great vision about the game. The player has signed a contract with the Red Devils until June 2025 which is subject to extension. The netizens also welcomed the former Atalanta player on social media. The former Atalanta player has been signed for the reported sum of €21m. Manchester United Welcomes Amad Diallo.

He will soon join the team as soon as his visa formalities are over. Danilo posted a tweet on social media and said that he can’t wait to start for the Red Devils. Manchester United also took to social media and posted a couple of tweets to welcome the former Atalanta player. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets and the reaction of the netizens below:

Signed ✍️ Sealed 🤝 Delivered 👋 We are 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has been finalised!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

Things you love to 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧 😉@AmadDiallo79 can't wait for his United journey to begin!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4RC1F9j3s2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

Would’ve liked to see him play tomorrow — BloodPrince 🤴🏿 (@Ingaa_876) January 7, 2021

We signed The next goat pic.twitter.com/FQbRAA8Vr2 — LPHU (@Mxhyett) January 7, 2021

Yeah, I'm excited to say him play — nenye (@call_me_raph) January 7, 2021

Anxiously waiting to see you in first team. #WelcomeDiallo 🔴 — Tweeterist 🇵🇰 (@Tweeterist_) January 7, 2021

Danillo said that the move to Manchester United was no less than a dream come true. "After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United,” the Ivorian told the club’s official website.

