A while ago the official account of Manchester United took to social media and confirmed the signing of Atalanta winger Amad Diallo. For a while now there have been rumours about this signing and then finally the team confirmed the same on social media. Diallo is known for his technical ability and has a great vision about the game. The player has signed a contract with the Red Devils until June 2025 which is subject to extension. The netizens also welcomed the former Atalanta player on social media. The former Atalanta player has been signed for the reported sum of €21m. Manchester United Welcomes Amad Diallo.

He will soon join the team as soon as his visa formalities are over. Danilo posted a tweet on social media and said that he can’t wait to start for the Red Devils. Manchester United also took to social media and posted a couple of tweets to welcome the former Atalanta player. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets and the reaction of the netizens below:

Danillo said that the move to Manchester United was no less than a dream come true. "After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United,” the Ivorian told the club’s official website.

