ATK Mohun Bagan would face Maziya Sports and Recreation in their second match of the AFC Cup 2021 campaign on Saturday, August 21. The match would be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium and would begin at 09:30 PM IST. After a winning start in their maiden AFC Cup 2021 campaign, ATK Mohun Bagan would be aiming to continue with their momentum against Maziya. They had very less possession-32% to be exact, in their opening match against fellow Indian club Bengaluru FC but managed to win the contest 2-0. ATK Mohun Bagan's coach Antonio Habas would be keen on ensuring that his side keeps on doing the things they did right against Bengaluru, when they face Maziya. If his side manages to come out victorious at the end of the contest, they would get closer to qualifying for the knockout stages. AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC, Bashundhara Kings Play Out Goalless Draw in Group D Encounter

Maziya Sports and Recreation, the local side would have that advantage of competing at home but would have to work hard to stage a comeback from their 0-2 loss to Bashundhara Kings in their first match. Here are the live streaming details of this fixture.

When Is Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash in AFC Cup 2021 will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on August 21, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of AFC Cup 2021 in India and will telecast the game on their channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels to watch the Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD will telecast the game in Hindi.

How To Get Live Online Streaming Of Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan , AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the live streaming of AFC Cup 2021 matches in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live action of Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan on online platforms. JioTV is also likely to provide the streaming of the match for its users.

