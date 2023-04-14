In the second game of the day, Jamshedpur FC will be facing ATK Mohun Bagan at Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14 at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. The game has a start time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Jamshedpur FC registered a 5-3 win over FC Goa in their previous match. The Men of Steel are currently in the 2nd position in Group C. Their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan demolished Gokulam Kerala by a margin of 5-1. The Mariners are leading Group C on goal difference. The result of this match has the potential to determine the group winner. Fans who are looking for live streaming and live telecast details of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Claim Top Spot in Group B After Defeating Aizawl FC.

After a below-par ISL 2022-23 outing, Jamshedpur FC have e got a brilliant start to their Super Cup 2023 campaign. The Men of Steel dominated FC Goa throughout the match and got very important three points. Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro scored a brace while midfield partner Pronay Halder netted another one. JFC's defense however conceded three goals and Aidy Boothroyd's team will have to improve on this aspect. Daniel Chima Chukwu's ability to dominate in the penalty box can come in handy for JFC.

ATK Mohun Bagan's star winger Liston Colaco finally got his form back and scored two spectacular goals. Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri were also on the scoresheet for the Mariners. Meanwhile, the trio of Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh and Federico Gallego dominated Gokualm's midfield. Interestingly Dimi Petratos played only a few minutes in this match and the Australian is likely to have a bigger role against JFC. Another big positive for the Mariners in the previous match was Tiri's return. The Spaniard made his first appearance of this season since suffering an ACL injury during the AFC Cup 2022. He however is set to start on the bench once again with Slavko Damjanovic and Pritam Kotal forming the heart of the ATKMB defense.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Jamshedpur FC will be locking horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match at Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14. The match will be played at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala and will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the JFC and ATKMB match on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC's Second-half Blitz Blows Aizawl FC Away 3-0.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

