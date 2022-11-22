Mexico and Poland battle it out in the first game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign at the unique Stadium 974. With Argentina as part of Group C alongside them, this game is of paramount importance for both these nations as it could very well be a straight forward clash between them as to who finishes second in the group with Tunisia not expected to make any inroads. Poland made it to the mega event courtesy a win over Sweden in the playoffs and their overall form in 2022 has been decent. But when it comes to their performance in the World Cups, it has been below expectations and they will be looking to change it. Mexico is featuring in their ninth successive World Cup and knows what it takes to get out of the group stage. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Raul Jiminez has not played since the start of August but is part of the Mexico side in the World Cup. Henry Martin is set to lead the attack for Mexico with Raul Jiminez an option from the bench. Hirving Lozano was brilliant in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will be looking to replicate the good form. Guillermo Ochoa in between the goal is a fan favourite and if his past track record is to go by, he will be a tough nut to crack for Poland.

Jan Bedranek, Kamil Glik, and Jakub Kiwior will line up in the Polish defense with Wojciech Szczesny as the first-choice goalkeeper. Karol Swiderski partners skipper Robert Lewandowski in the attacking third with Krystian Bielik as the anchor in midfield. Piotr Zielinski has been in good form at the club level and will likely push forward to join the attack.

When is Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Stadium 974. The game will be held on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Netherlands Grab Top Spot in Group A, Ecuador in Second Place.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Mexico vs Poland (MEX vs POL), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs Poland (MEX vs POL), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. This game could end in a 1-1 draw with both sides not taking any chances and opting for a rigid defensive approach.

