Mexico vs South Korea: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A heats up on Friday, June 19, as co-hosts Mexico lock horns with South Korea in a highly anticipated encounter. Both nations come into this match at Estadio Guadalajara, Mexico, having secured impressive victories in their opening fixtures, setting the stage for a crucial battle that could determine early qualification and group supremacy. Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0, while South Korea staged a comeback to beat Czechia 2-1. Drone Intercepted By Mexican Military Near South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Camp Ahead of Mexico Clash

Match Details

Detail Information Match Mexico vs South Korea Stage Group Stage, Group A Kick-off IST Fri, Jun 19, 6:30 AM IST Venue Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico

Expected Lineups and Formations

With both teams aiming for another three points, tactical continuity is expected, though Mexico faces an enforced change. Official team sheets will be confirmed closer to kick-off, but here are the predicted starting XIs and formations:

Mexico Predicted XI (Formation: 4-1-4-1)

Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to deploy a 4-1-4-1 formation, with one key defensive alteration. César Montes is suspended after receiving a red card in the opener against South Africa. Edson Álvarez is anticipated to drop into central defense to fill the void, partnering Johan Vásquez. Julián Quiñones, despite a minor injury concern after limping off in the previous match, is expected to start on the wing after returning to full training. The inclusion of 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora is also widely predicted after an impressive debut.

Goalkeeper: Raúl Rangel

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo

Midfielders: Erik Lira (CDM), Roberto Alvarado, Gilberto Mora, Álvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones

Forward: Raúl Jiménez

South Korea Predicted XI (Formation: 3-4-2-1)

South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo is likely to stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation that proved successful in their opening comeback win against Czechia. The squad is reported to be fully fit, with midfielders Bae Jun-Ho and Kim Tae-Hyeon returning to training. However, defender Cho Yu-min is confirmed out due to a plantar fascia tear and has been replaced by Jo Wi-je in the squad.

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Gi-hyuk

Midfielders: Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok

Attacking Midfielders: Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung

Forward: Son Heung-min

Key Players to Watch

For Mexico, veteran striker Raúl Jiménez will be crucial, having scored in their opener and previously against South Korea. Winger Julián Quiñones, who also found the net, will aim to exploit spaces with his pace. Edson Álvarez's defensive versatility will be tested in his new central role.

South Korea will rely heavily on their talismanic captain Son Heung-min, whose attacking prowess is central to their strategy. Midfielder Hwang In-beom, a goalscorer in the previous match, and the creative Lee Kang-in will be vital in orchestrating attacks. Defender Kim Min-jae will anchor the backline against Mexico's potent attack. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

What's at Stake

This match is more than just a group stage fixture; it's a direct battle for control of Group A. Both teams secured three points in their initial outings, meaning a victory here would likely guarantee a spot in the Round of 32 and significantly boost their chances of topping the group. Mexico will enjoy the home crowd advantage at Estadio Guadalajara, which sits at a high altitude that South Korea has reportedly prepared for. A recent friendly between these two nations in September 2025 ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, hinting at another closely contested affair.

With knockout stage aspirations firmly in sight, both Mexico and South Korea will be looking to assert their dominance and take a significant step towards the next phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This encounter promises to be a showcase of attacking flair and tactical resilience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).