Mohamed Salah Reportedly Out of Liverpool Practice Session Due to a Minor Injury Ahead of Game Against Everton

Mo Salah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool began their training session a few days ago after the outspread of the coronavirus and here comes the bad news for the Reds as Mohamed Salah had been ousted from their latest training session due to an injury. The fans are hoping that the injury isn’t too serious to keep the Egyptian away from the upcoming game against Everton which will be played at Merseyside. Salah along with Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Adrian sat out for their internal practice match which played between 11 vs 11. Sadio Mane had scored a goal in the game. Mohamed Salah Flaunts His Well-Chiselled Body During Liverpool Practice Session (See Pics).

However, Liverpool has not yet said that anything about the injury. Ben Dinnery, an expert injury analyst on his official twitter account and informed about the same. “‘Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Adrian sat out of today’s’ 11v11 internal friendly at Anfield as a precaution due to minor knocks,’’ read the tweet by Dinnery. Talking about the friendly match, it ended on 1-0.

Salah has been at the top of his game even after the lockdown. Even during an unexpected break due to the coronavirus, Salah was keeping himself busy in the gym and posted pictures of his fitness session. He also was seen flaunting his well-chiselled abs on social media in a shirtless photo. Now that the impending season of the Premier League will begin soon, it would be important to have Salah in good form. Liverpool who stands on number one of the EPL 2019-20 points table is on the verge of clinching away the title.