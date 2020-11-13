Egyptian FA, on Friday (November 13, 2020) confirmed that star man Mo Salah has tested positive for COVID-19. The FA further confirmed that the Liverpool winger showed no symptoms of the virus and is currently self-isolating in his room, the 28-year-old will be subjected to more tests in the coming hours. Before his positive coronavirus diagnosis, Mo Salah was spotted attending his brother’s wedding earlier in the week. Liverpool Receive Fresh Injury Setback As Joe Gomez Withdraws From England Squad After Sustaining Knee Injury.

Mo Salah, before joining Egypt football team for the upcoming international fixtures, attended his brother Nasr’s wedding. Footage appeared on social media of the football star dancing among a small crowd of guests. The 28-year-old’s international team-mate and Aston Villa star Mahmoud Trezeguet also attended the wedding.

Watch Video

Another One 🕺https://t.co/POQzuW758K — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) November 11, 2020

Netizens were not happy with the Liverpool starman breaking the bio-secure bubble and attending a wedding before his national team was set to be in action. fans dubbed the 28-year-old as irresponsible. Here are some of the reactions.

Not a Surprise

Not a surprise at all that Salah tested positive. He was extremely irresponsible attending a wedding in the middle of a pandemic and wasn't even masked properly through it. Hope the club has a word with him — Title taken quickly (@net_spender) November 13, 2020

Irresponsible

Im sorry but wtf was salah doing. Alot of ppl have suffered not being able to attend weddings ect. Completely irresponsible. Klopp be fuming. — Bobbysteeth85 (@bobbysteeth85) November 13, 2020

Should Be Punished?

Only just seen this Salah wedding footage. It seems incredibly irresponsible given the current moment. He should probably be disciplined by both the EFA & club. Regardless of whether he caught it there. #LFC pic.twitter.com/8YSzCH1gQ9 — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) November 13, 2020

Prediction!

Mo salah go wedding dey dance. Awurade I bet he's gonna test positive in a few days 😭😭. — babyboydoingthings (@Shadyy_) November 10, 2020

No Idea!

Mo Salah tests positive for Covid-19, no idea where though 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eIuNixUyLc — Ricky Mann (@RickyMann4) November 13, 2020

Egypt FA confirmed that Mo Salah is the only player who has tested positive for coronavirus after the current batch of swab tests. ‘The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive,’ said the FA in an official statement.

Mo Salah is set to miss Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Togo on Saturday and then the reverse fixture on Tuesday. Egypt national team are currently third in Group G after drawing their opening two matches against Comoros and Egypt in the competition.

The Egyptian is the fifth player from the Liverpool team to have tested positive for coronavirus after Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri had also returned positive tests in recent months. This news comes after Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury while training with England, joining Virgil can Dijk, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Fabinho on the sidelines.

