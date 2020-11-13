Liverpool star Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The Egyptian FA made the announcement on November 13, 2020 (Friday). The Football Association further added that the Reds superstar was the only player to return a positive diagnosis for the virus among the recently concluded swab tests. Liverpool Receive Fresh Injury Setback As Joe Gomez Withdraws From England Squad After Sustaining Knee Injury.

‘The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive … although he does not suffer from any symptoms..While the other members of the team were negative,’ the official Twitter account of the Egyptian national football team said in an official statement.

أظهرت المسحة الطبية التي أجريت علي بعثة منتخبنا الوطني الاول لكرة القدم إصابة لاعبنا الدولي محمد صلاح نجم ليفربول بفيروس كورونا بعدما جاءت مسحته إيجابية..رغم انه لايعاني من اَي أعراض..فيما جاءت مسحه باقي أعضاء الفريق سلبية pic.twitter.com/lPc4kHyT5L — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 13, 2020

The Liverpool man was picked in the Egypt squad for their upcoming fixtures in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Egypt are set to face Togo home and away in the upcoming week. The Pharaos are third in Group G after drawing their opening two matches against Comoros and Egypt in the competition.

Egyptian FA further confirmed that Mo Salah is currently in self-isolation but will be subjected to more tests in the coming hours. This is the newest concern for Liverpool, who already had to deal with an injury blow to Joe Gomez while on international duty with England, and will miss most of the current season.

Star defenders Virgil van Dijk, new signing Thiago Alcantara and midfielder Fabimho are some of the major players from the Reds squad who are facing significant time on the sidelines. Liverpool are not due to play again until their home Premier League match against Leicester on 21 November.

