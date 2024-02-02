East Bengal FC stands eighth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 standings after 10 games. Players will be a revitalized team after their recent Kalinga Super Cup triumph, which ended the club’s 12-year wait for a major trophy. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant had a great run in ISL this season until they lost three in a row before the pause. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan resume their ISL campaign with a date against each other in the Kolkata derby on February 3, 2024. As the two Kolkata giants meet again at the Salt Lake Stadium, the pawns of both teams will be hoping to prove their worth. There are some top players on display in the prestigious Kolkata derby, who will be hoping to showcase their prowess ahead of the massive match. ISL Transfer News: Javier Siverio Joins Jamshedpur FC on Loan from East Bengal FC.

Both teams have played the least matches in the season so far and will be looking to catch up with the leaders with maximum points from the match. With new additions and departures during transfer window might have changed the dynamics of the team, but coaches would be relying on their preferred starting XI to give them positive start in the crucial fixture.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Head-to-Head Record

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giants have played a total of 395 games in all competitions against each other with East Bengal registering 141 wins in those matchups. Although earlier 126 matches between the two giants of the Indian Football ended on level terms, Mohun Bagan has also won 128 games.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Key Players

Cleiton Silva and Hijazi Maher will play key role in pushing East Bengal toward victory while, Sahal Abdul Samad and Dimitri Petratos would be important for Mohun Bagan team. ISL Transfer News: East Bengal Sign Lionel Messi's Former Barcelona Teammate Victor Vazquez.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Venue

The entertaining Indian Super League 2023-24 derby game between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will be played at Salt Lake Stadium on February 3, 2024.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Details

Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League 2023-24 season. Fans can enjoy Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal game live on Sports18 channels. Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal will also be available on the JioCinema App and Website.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Likely Playing XI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Shaik (GK), Basfore, Yuste, Hamill; Rai, Martins, Boumous, Petratos, Nassiri; Sadiku, Cummings

East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Maher, Pardo, Nishu; Nandha, Crespo, Chhetri, Herrer; Siverio, Silva

