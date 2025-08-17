The Kolkata derby is back and this time it is the stage of the grand Durand Cup 2025. The arch-rivals of the city of Kolkata, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are all set to clash against each other in the quarterfinal eyeing a place in the semifinal. Both teams are coming out of a dominating group stage campaign. East Bengal won all three matches of the group stage where they gathered the maximum of nine points with three wins. Scored 12 goals and conceded only one. Mogun Bagan Super Giant have almost replicated the performance only they have conceded one more goal. After a long time, both teams will face off with not much quality difference between both sides. Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Kolkata Derby Showdown as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Take on East Bengal.

Although left back Jay Gupta has signed for East Bengal recently, he is unlikely to feature in the game. East Bengal added depth in their squad in this season with good Indian names that include the likes of Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika and Martand Raina. East Bengal will unfortunately miss the services of Palestinian footballer Mohammed Rashid, who went back to his home in USA after his father's death. Mohun Bagan Super Giants will have the opportunity to utlise his absence with the likes of Dimitri Petratos and Sahal Abdul Samad. Although they will miss the services of Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri and Subhasish Bose due to injury.

Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Date Sunday, August 17 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

