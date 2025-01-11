It is time for the biggest game in Indian football as Mohun Bagan prepare to take on East Bengal in the Bengal derby. Mohun Bagan are the league leaders with 32 points from 14 games and have won four out of their last five league matches. With Bengaluru hot on their heels, the team will need to continue their winning run. Opponents East Bengal on the other hand are 11th in the points table and have not had the most promising season so far. They head into this massive game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of a Mumbai City, which is not ideal. Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2024–25 Preview: Red and Gold Brigade Banks on Dribbling Tactics To Make Difference Against Dominant Mariners in Kolkata Derby.

Ashique Kuruniyan has been ruled out of this clash for Mohun Bagan. Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren make up a formidable pairing up front in an attacking 4-4-2 formation. Anirudh Thapa is a floater in midfield and will likely push forward to help the team find a goal. Deepak Tangri will be tasked with breaking the opposition passing lines.

Dimitrios Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva lead the strike department for East Bengal. With the club signing Richard Enrique Celis Sanchez till the end of the season, they will have options ahead of this tie. Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam in midfield will need to work hard to wrestle control of the tie. ISL 2024-25: Khaiminthang Lhungdim Scores Late Equaliser to Help Punjab FC Bag a Point Against Northeast United.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in ISL 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The match will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom 18 Network is JioCinema, where ISL 2024-25 live streaming online will be provided. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal live streaming online for free. Mohun Bagan will be challenged in this game but should do enough to secure a victory.

