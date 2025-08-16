Kolkata, August 16: The 134th Durand Cup enters the knockout stage with a seismic Quarter-Final on Sunday, as the footballing capital braces for its biggest spectacle. At the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), East Bengal take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the legendary Kolkata Derby, a match that transcends sport and resonates with the very heartbeat of the city. Both teams have stormed through the group stage unbeaten, ensuring an unforgettable evening of football drama. Just as Shillong and Kokrajhar turned into carnivals during the group rounds, Kolkata is set to surpass them all with its electrifying Derby atmosphere. AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw: FC Goa Drawn With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Group D, Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group C.

Emami East Bengal topped Group A with a perfect nine points, while Mohun Bagan mirrored the feat in Group B, setting the stage for an epic clash where only one will march into the semifinals. When the Salt Lake floodlights blaze on Sunday night, two titans of Indian football will collide in a battle for the ages. East Bengal, rejuvenated under Spanish tactician Oscar Bruzon, arrive in red-hot form after topping their group with a 100% record. Their campaign included a resounding 5-0 win over South United FC, a narrow but gritty 1-0 triumph over Namdhari FC, and a sensational 6-1 demolition of Indian Air Force FT.

New signings have transformed the Red and Gold Brigade. Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, and Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid have blended seamlessly with experienced campaigners Saúl Crespo and Bipin Singh. Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos has led the line with authority, making East Bengal look every bit the champions in waiting.

Coach Bruzon struck a confident note ahead of the Derby, ""We must control emotions and focus on the pitch. Derby can make you a hero or a villain depending on the result. We want to stay cool. We know the weight of this derby—it's everything to our fans. We've prepared intensely, and the boys are buzzing to deliver on this massive stage,"

Mohun Bagan Super Giants, led by Spanish coach José Francisco Molina Jiménez, have been equally dominant. The Mariners launched their campaign with a 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC, followed by a 4-0 dismantling of BSF FT, and capped their group with a ruthless 5-1 rout of Diamond Harbour FC.

Liston Colaco has been the tournament’s standout star, netting five goals in three matches to become joint-top scorer. With creative spark Sahal Abdul Samad and sharp finishers Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings in support, the Mariners’ attack looks lethal. However, injuries to Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri may force tactical tweaks. East Bengal’s high-pressing attack, spearheaded by Ahadad, Diamantakos, Bipin Singh, and David Lalhlansanga, will test a Bagan defense that has looked occasionally fragile. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will rely on their clinical finishing and big-game temperament, with Colaco and Sahal at the heart of their creativity. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal To Clash in Kolkata Derby Quarter-Final.

The stakes are monumental, progression to the semifinals, bragging rights in a century-old rivalry, and the chance to add to their Durand Cup legacy. Mohun Bagan edge the historical tally with 17 titles, while East Bengal have 16, setting up another chapter in this age-old battle.

With the city’s coffee houses, tram rides, and markets already buzzing with Derby talk, the Salt Lake Stadium will transform into a cauldron of emotion on Sunday night. Fans snapped up tickets within hours of release, some even camping overnight, underlining the magnitude of this clash. All roads will lead to one destination, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where tradition, rivalry, and passion collide.

The Kolkata Derby, first played in 1925, marks a century of fierce competition. More than a game, it is a cultural phenomenon dividing loyalties between East Bengal’s Red-and-Gold faithful and Mohun Bagan’s Green-and-Maroon army. Salt Lake Stadium, with its record of 131,781 fans for the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final between these two giants, is no stranger to Derby madness. This quarter-final promises a similar spectacle, with a sea of flags, chants, and colours turning Kolkata into a festival long before kick-off.

For East Bengal, it’s a chance to prove their resurgence is genuine. For Mohun Bagan, it’s about asserting their dominance and chasing another piece of silverware. Either way, the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup is about to witness a Derby destined to enter football folklore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2025 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).