Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Croatia have ensured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by topping Group L and they will look to wrap up their campaign with a win against Montenegro, in their final match of the qualifying campaign. Zlatko Dalic is a specialist when it comes to World Cups with the Croatia boss helping the team to secure third spot in 2022 World Cup and also being the runners up in the 2018 edition in Russia. The team has a good balance of youth and experience and will be a force to reckon with. Opponents Montenegro on the other started well but a run of four straight losses derailed their efforts to make it to the main event. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Risto Radunovic has been ruled out of the game for Croatia due to fitness issues and Montenegro will likely give Marko Perovic a start here. Andrija Bulatovic and Vasilije Adžić will get their opportunity in midfield for the hosts. Nikola Krstović and Milutin Osmajić will be part of the attacking unit and their hold up play will be critical in this tie.

Luka Modric will continue to feature for Croatia despite the national team assured of qualification with the AC Milan midfielder their main playmaker. Andrej Kramaric will combine with Petar sučić in the attacking midfield role with Petar Musa expected to be the target man in the final third. Ivan Perišić will be deployed out wide to create chances with his pace and trickery.

Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date November 18, Tuesday Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Montenegro National Football Team is set to clash with the Croatia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 18. The Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Italy 1-4 Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Landslaget Secure World Cup Qualification For First Time Since 1998.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Montenegro vs Croatia live telecast will not be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For Montenegro vs Croatia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Montenegro vs Croatia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect Croatia to produce a remarkable display here and secure a 0-2 victory.

