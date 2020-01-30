Most Followers on Instagram in World: Cristiano Ronaldo First Person to Reach 200 Million Followers, Here’s List of Top-10 Most Followed Accounts on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo, on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday) became the first person ever to reach 200 million followers on micro-blogging site Instagram. Ronaldo, who had overtaken Selena Gomez in October 2018 to become the most followed person on Instagram, added another record to his hat by beating other significant celebrities to reach the milestone. While Ronaldo is the person with most followers on the social media site, Instagram holds the record for most-followed accounts on Instagram. Ronaldo, however, is only behind Instagram as the second-most followed account and his way ahead of his contemporaries Lionel Messi and Neymar in the list of most-followed accounts. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans With Loverly Video After Becoming First to Reach 200 Million Followers.

Ariana Grande is the second-most followed person on Instagram and the most-followed women on this micro-blogging site. She is followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at third. Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor has 170m followers on Instagram and is three million followers behind Grande’s tally. Popstar Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner complete the top-five in the list of the most followed person on Instagram. Lionel Messi, among others, is ranked eighth in the list of most-followed account with 141m followers and is the seventh-most followed person. Take a look at the top 10 followed accounts on Instagram.

List of Most Followed Instagram Accounts

Rank Username Owner Followers (Millions) Profession Country 1 @instagram Instagram 330 Social Media Platform United States 2 @cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo 200 Footballer Portugal 3 @arianagrande Ariana Grande 173 Musician & Actress United States 4 @therock Dwayne Johnson 170 Actor & Wrestler United States 5 @selenagomez Selena Gomez 167 Musician & Actress United States 6 @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner 160 Reality TV Star United States 7 @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian 158 Reality TV Star United States 8 @leomessi Lionel Messi 141 Footballer Argentina 9 @beyonce Beyonce 139 Musician United States 10 @neymarjr Neymar 132 Footballer Brazil

It is important to note that while Instagram is the most followed account, Ronaldo is the most followed person on the micro-blogging site. The brand has its own account and it isn’t surprising that it is followed the most. National Geographic is the only other brand in the top 15 of most-followed accounts.