Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Video to Thank His Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram and this tally is only bettered by the social media platform itself with 330M followers. The Juventus forward added yet another record to his significant haul, though it has nothing to do with his on-field exploits, the 34-year-old has reached 200M followers on the micro-blogging website. Ronaldo has beaten noteworthy celebrities such as Musician Ariana Grande, Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, TV personality Kylie Jenner and fellow footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo & Kids Celebrate Birthday of Georgina Rodriguez (See Pics and Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video on his social media thanking his fans and followers after reaching this milestone. ‘Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!’ the Portugal national team skipper captioned his post. According to a recent study by the Instagram marketing company, Hopper HQ, Cristiano earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post he makes. This gives him a yearly income of 48 million euros which is more than he earns from his club side Juventus (estimated 34 million euros). Lionel Messi has the second-most Instagram earning with an estimated 23.3 million. The Juventus forward is also the most liked and the most followed athlete of Facebook as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Iron Man as Robot Model at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany (See Pic).

Speaking of the most Instagram followers, Cristiano Ronaldo is followed by Ariana Grande (173M), Dwayne Johnson (170M), Selena Gomez (167M), Kylie Jenner (160M), Kim Kardashian (158M), Lionel Messi (148M), Beyonce (139M) and Neymar (132M). The former Real Madrid man overtook Selena Gomez in October 2018 to become the most followed person on Instagram.